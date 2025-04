This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'You don't have a leader' - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca aims veiled dig at captain Reece James again as he bemoans lack of dressing room commanders Chelsea E. Maresca Premier League R. James Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca claims he wants more from captain Reece James and that a lack of leadership has hindered Chelsea this season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Maresca aims veiled dig at James

Claims he wants more from skipper

Frustrated at lack of leadership Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League FUL CHE Match preview