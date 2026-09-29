Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal reveals emotional private message to Lionel Messi following dramatic 2026 World Cup final

Spain secured global glory in a tense showdown against Argentina, triumphing through a decisive extra-time strike from Ferran Torres. The victory crowned a 19-year-old Yamal as a world champion, cementing his status as football's brightest young talent.

Conversely, the defeat marked a poignant conclusion to Messi's storied international career. At 39, the legendary forward stepped away from the international setup shortly after the tournament, watching a new generation lift the famous trophy for the first time.

The contrasting scenes of a devastated Messi and a jubilant Yamal dominated post-match coverage. However, amidst the wild Spanish celebrations, the Barcelona academy graduate made sure to seek out his predecessor for a quiet, respectful exchange on the pitch.



