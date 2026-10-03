Lamine Yamal and Rodri strike as Spain defeat Czechia to maintain perfect UEFA Nations League record

As the match entered its final stages, Spain regained control and effectively ended the contest. Mikel Merino, who came on as a substitute, capitalised on a late fast break in the 89th minute to slot home the third goal. The 3-1 victory ensures Spain have won all three of their group stage fixtures, collecting a maximum nine points. Spain currently sit in first place, enjoying a three-point advantage over second-placed England, who have six points, while Croatia linger in third position with just three points following the latest round of matches.