Kyle Walker claims the media 'overstepped the mark' with coverage of Lauryn Goodman scandal after seeing his wife Annie Kilner & kids hounded by paparazzi

While Walker has had plenty to contend with off the field, he has continued to give his all on it. Wings have been spread in more recent times, with a loan spell at AC Milan last season taking him away from Manchester City. A permanent move was then made to Burnley.

The Premier League is still being graced at 35 years age, while becoming locked in a relegation battle this season, and no date has been set for professional boots to be hung up for the final time.

Walker said when asked what the future holds for him, with a potential move into the dugout being mooted: “I’m currently doing my coaching badges because I want to have that as a string to my bow. It's not that I'm going to go into coaching or I want to go into coaching, but I feel that if I could give back. I'm not about me so much, I'm more about the game of football and I know it's cliche for me to say and it's probably like, ‘he's just saying what you want’, I'm not. I'd do everything for the love of playing football because if there wasn't football, from where I grew up, I didn't have anything. I want to give something back and if I can help one player, whether that's not technically, but just mentally.

“I always say everyone can play football and you've probably met a lot of players that have come through the game of football, but I think you make it up here [referring to the mental side of football]. Your top 10% of footballers make it as a football player, based on whether you can deal with pressure, criticism, ups and downs in your career, injuries. Unless you can get over that, I don't think you'll ever reach the top.”