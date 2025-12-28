'Really loves Morocco' - Kylain Mbappe backing former PSG team-mate Achraf Hakimi to win AFCON after visit to Rabat

Morocco got their AFCON campaign off to a winning start as they beat Comoros 2-0 last weekend courtesy of goals from Brahim Diaz and a stunning Ayoub El Kaabi bicycle kick after the break. The Atlas Lions could only manage a draw with Mali on matchday two as Diaz's first half penalty was cancelled out by Lassine Sinayoko's second half effort from 12 yards.

The tournament hosts haven't yet qualified for the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations, though they top Group A having claimed four points from their two games. And Morocco round off the group stage with a meeting with Zambia on Monday night, and it would be a huge surprise for Walid Regragui's to fail to progress to the next round.

While Morocco will have been disappointed by the stalemate with Mali, Mbappe's attendance against the Eagles will have given Morocco a huge boost as they look to claim AFCON glory for just the second time in their history.

Mbappe's trip to Rabat for the Boxing Day stalemate highlighted the close relationship between the France star and Morocco skipper Hakimi, one forged during their time together at PSG. And speaking about Mbappe's trip to North Africa, Hakimi emphasised how comfortable the Real Madrid star feels in the country, stating that the forward "really loves" Morocco.