Karim Benzema heading back to Real Madrid? Striker says Bernabeu return 'could happen' as he puts Al-Ittihad future in doubt

Benzema has been having the time of his life in Saudi Arabia after achieving everything there was to achieve at club level following a glorious 14-year spell with Real Madrid. Signed on a three-year contract in 2023, Benzema has delivered success to Al-Ittihad while also becoming one of the pioneers of Saudi Arabian football. He fired Al-Ittihad to a domestic double last season, as his 25 goals across competitions helped the Tigers claim the Saudi Pro League and King's Cup titles.

Since leaving Europe, Benzema has scored 46 goals in 75 games, and still looks in great form. His goal scoring numbers are on par with what he produced in his final few years at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, with the Frenchman into the final seven months of his deal in Jeddah, his future has become a topic of hot debate.

In a recent interview, the 37-year-old opened up on his future, where he addressed a possible return to Los Blancos.