Kansas City Current trade Claire Hutton to Bay FC, acquire Croix Bethune from Spirit
How it all started
The Current were at the center of two massive intraleague moves on Wednesday, reshaping their roster in a matter of hours. It began with Bay FC acquiring USWNT midfielder Hutton for $1.1 million - the second-largest intraleague trade in NWSL history.
Shortly after, the Current reinvested that money, landing fellow U.S. international Bethune from the Washington Spirit in a $1 million deal. Only Jaedyn Shaw’s move from the North Carolina Courage to Gotham FC last season eclipses Hutton’s trade, with Bethune’s deal ranking third all-time - all as the NWSL season approaches its March 13 kickoff.
What this means for Hutton
Hutton was just 17 years old when she joined the Kansas City Current, signing with the club at the end of 2023 before making her NWSL debut in the spring of 2024. Across two seasons, she recorded three assists and quickly became a fixture in the Current’s midfield. In 2024, she earned a Rookie of the Year nomination, with her contributions playing a key role in the club’s recent success.
A natural holding midfielder, Hutton plays with maturity beyond her years and is rarely wasteful in possession. Her move to Bay FC comes as a surprise, but it also signals a meaningful investment in progress for the Bay Area side.
On Instagram, Hutton called the decision “one of the hardest I’ve had to make.”
What this means for Bethune
Bethune made an immediate impact with the Washington Spirit, scoring five goals and adding 10 assists in just 17 appearances. Despite being sidelined for the latter part of the season, she still went on to win the 2024 NWSL Rookie of the Year and Midfielder of the Year awards.
Bethune returned to action this past season, working her way back into regular minutes and helping the Spirit secure a second straight appearance in the NWSL Championship. She has since reentered the picture with the U.S. women’s national team and is emerging as a promising No. 10 under Emma Hayes.
The Kansas City Current already boast a strong midfield, but with Hutton gone, Bethune’s creativity and vision should help supply service to Temwa Chawinga and anchor the next phase of Kansas City’s attack.
“It is an honor to represent a club that exemplifies relentless energy, togetherness, and a world-class commitment to elevating women’s sports. It’s Teal Time, KC BABY!" Bethune said in the Current's press release.
'A club with real ambition'
“I am incredibly grateful and excited to officially join the Kansas City Current family,” Bethune said in a press release. Hutton echoed a similar sense of purpose, calling Bay FC “a club with real ambition” and adding that it played a major role in why the move “feels right.”
Both deals were met with an outpouring of emotion from teammates and fans alike.
Trinity Rodman shared a video of herself with Bethune on Instagram, followed by a simple caption that read, “I’m sad.” Hutton received similar send-offs from her former Current teammates, with Michelle Cooper posting, “Hate my life gone too soon thug,” while close friend Ally Sentnor added, “Jerseys and teams change. Best friends don’t. Always in your corner.”
What's next?
Hutton and Bay FC will open up their season at home hosting new franchise Denver Summit on March 14, and Bethune and the Current will host the Utah Royals on March 14, too. Last season, Bay FC finished in second-to-last place, No. 13 in the league standings, while the Current swept the standings finishing first with a perfect regular season at home.
