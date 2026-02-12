Bethune made an immediate impact with the Washington Spirit, scoring five goals and adding 10 assists in just 17 appearances. Despite being sidelined for the latter part of the season, she still went on to win the 2024 NWSL Rookie of the Year and Midfielder of the Year awards.

Bethune returned to action this past season, working her way back into regular minutes and helping the Spirit secure a second straight appearance in the NWSL Championship. She has since reentered the picture with the U.S. women’s national team and is emerging as a promising No. 10 under Emma Hayes.

The Kansas City Current already boast a strong midfield, but with Hutton gone, Bethune’s creativity and vision should help supply service to Temwa Chawinga and anchor the next phase of Kansas City’s attack.

“It is an honor to represent a club that exemplifies relentless energy, togetherness, and a world-class commitment to elevating women’s sports. It’s Teal Time, KC BABY!" Bethune said in the Current's press release.