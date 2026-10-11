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Mohamed Saeed

Juventus player ratings vs Cagliari: Randal Kolo Muani rescues a point as Bianconeri dominance fails to yield victory

Juventus
Player ratings
R. Kolo Muani
Cagliari vs Juventus
Cagliari
Serie A
L. Spalletti

Juventus dominated possession and shot counts but were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against a resilient Cagliari side. Randal Kolo Muani's late equaliser eventually broke the hosts' stubborn resistance after Daniel Maldini's early opener.

Juventus left Sardinia with a sense of missed opportunity after a 1-1 draw with Cagliari, a match they dominated for vast periods without finding the clinical edge required. Despite controlling 72% of the possession and registering 22 total shots, Luciano Spalletti's side found themselves trailing early on.

The tactical blueprint relied heavily on wide overloads and sustained pressure, but the visitors struggled to convert their 1.92 xG into a lead, often finding the Cagliari defensive block impenetrable.

The hosts took the lead in the 20th minute through Daniel Maldini, punishing a momentary lapse in the Juventus backline. Juve's response was territorially impressive but lacked the necessary verticality until late in the second half. It took until the 81st minute for the breakthrough to arrive, as Randal Kolo Muani finally beat the inspired Simone Scuffet to ensure the points were shared.


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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Guglielmo Vicario - 6/10

    Vicario had remarkably little to do for much of the evening as Juventus controlled the ball. He was beaten by Daniel Maldini's 20th-minute effort, where he might have hoped for better protection. He finished the game with just one save, reflecting a match where the opposition were clinical with their rare ventures forward.

    Gleison Bremer - 6/10

    The captain led a defensive line that was rarely tested in open play but failed to keep a clean sheet. Bremer was dominant in his individual duels, yet the defensive unit appeared slightly disjointed during the sequence leading to Cagliari's goal. He was instrumental in maintaining the high line that allowed Juve to squeeze the pitch.

    Jhon Lucumi - 6/10

    Lucumi provided a solid presence alongside Bremer, aiding the team's build-up play from the back with 844 total team passes reflecting the defenders' involvement. However, like his partner, he will be frustrated at conceding from one of only two shots on target Cagliari managed all game.

    Mehmet Zeki Celik - 5/10

    Celik struggled to provide the necessary attacking impetus down the right flank before being substituted in the 64th minute. While he was stable defensively, Juventus needed more overlapping threat to break down the Cagliari low block.

    Pierre Kalulu - 6/10

    Kalulu was largely reliable and showed good recovery pace on the rare occasions Cagliari attempted to counter-attack. He contributed to the defensive stability that limited the hosts to an xG of just 0.225, though he offered limited threat in the final third during Juve's sustained spells of pressure.

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    Midfield

    Douglas Luiz - 7/10

    The Brazilian was the fulcrum of the Juventus midfield, helping the team maintain their massive 72% possession. He circulated the ball efficiently but struggled to find the killer pass to unlock the Sardinian defence. He was withdrawn late on for Teun Koopmeiners as the search for a winner intensified.

    Pape Sarr - 7/10

    Sarr was energetic and effective in winning the ball back quickly, ensuring Juventus stayed on the front foot. His ability to cover ground allowed the more creative players to push higher, though he lacked a goal-scoring threat himself in a game where Juve needed contributors from deep.

    Weston McKennie - 5/10

    A difficult evening for the American, who received a yellow card as early as the 17th minute. This caution seemed to hamper his usual aggressive style, and he was tactically substituted at half-time as Spalletti looked to reshape the midfield and avoid a potential red card.


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    Attack

    Nicolas Gonzalez - 6/10

    Gonzalez showed flashes of his individual quality on the wing but was often doubled up on by the Cagliari defence. He contributed to the 35 crosses Juventus swung into the box but lacked the final delivery to find a teammate before being hooked at the hour mark.

    Francisco Conceicao - 5/10

    A frustrating 45 minutes for Conceicao, who struggled to make an impact against a very deep-lying opposition. He was unable to find space in behind and was substituted at the break as part of a double change to increase the team's attacking urgency.

    Randal Kolo Muani - 8/10

    The saviour for the Bianconeri. Kolo Muani led the line with intelligence, eventually finding the equaliser in the 81st minute. In a game where Juventus had 22 shots, he was the one who stayed composed to ensure they didn't leave empty-handed, justifying his role as the focal point of the attack.


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    Substitutes & Manager

    Kristjan Alajbegovic - 8/10

    Introduced at half-time, Alajbegovic provided the assist for Kolo Muani's crucial goal. His introduction gave Juventus a different dimension in the final third, and his vision was key to finally breaking the deadlock.

    Edon Zhegrova - 6/10

    Came on at half-time for Conceicao and offered more directness. His pace forced Cagliari deeper, though his final shot or cross often lacked the precision to result in a second goal.

    Nick Woltemade - 6/10

    Replaced Gonzalez in the 60th minute. He used his physical presence to occupy defenders, creating slightly more room for Kolo Muani to operate in the box during the final stages.

    Andrea Cambiaso - 6/10

    Introduced for Celik to provide more natural width and crossing ability. His energy helped Juventus maintain their siege of the Cagliari goal during the final 25 minutes.

    Teun Koopmeiners - N/A

    A late tactical throw of the dice in the 84th minute, but he did not have enough time to significantly alter the scoreline.

    Luciano Spalletti - 6/10

    Spalletti will be pleased with the dominance his side exerted but frustrated by the lack of clinical finishing. His half-time double substitution showed a proactive approach that eventually paid dividends with the equaliser, though the starting XI's inability to penetrate early on remains a concern.

Europa League
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Serie A
Monza crest
Monza
MON
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL