This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Juventus set asking price for Dusan Vlahovic after rejecting Man Utd and AC Milan target's contract termination request. Juventus D. Vlahovic Transfers AC Milan Serie A Manchester United Juventus have set their asking price for Dusan Vlahovic, rejecting his contract termination request amid interest from AC Milan and Manchester United. Juventus set asking price of €25m for Vlahovic

Striker's request to cancel contract rejected by the club

Allegri keen on reuniting with him at AC Milan Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask