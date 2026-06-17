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Jurgen Klopp turns to ex-Man City and Argentina star to lead RB Leipzig as Ole Werner is sacked after one season
Red Bull hierarchy act swiftly to dismiss Werner
RB Leipzig have officially opted to relieve Werner of his duties, it was confirmed on Wednesday. The 38-year-old’s departure comes despite a season that saw the club secure Champions League qualification, but the hierarchy, supported by managing director for sport Marcel Schafer, decided that a change in direction was necessary to meet the club's lofty ambitions.
The coaching shake-up is not limited to Werner alone, as assistant coaches Patrick Kohlmann and Tom Cichon have also been dismissed. The decision marks a significant shift in strategy for the Red Bull-owned club as they prepare for a new era under the influence of Klopp, who now oversees the footballing operations across the Red Bull network. Under Klopp's guidance, the club is looking for a more distinct tactical identity moving into the 2026-27 campaign.
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Schafer explains the reasoning behind the axe
Speaking on the decision via the club's official channels, Schäfer provided clarity on why the club felt the need to act now. "We have once again analysed the past season intensively and conclusively over the past few days. On Tuesday evening, we then reached the decision to fill the position of head coach anew," Schafer told the club's website.
"We would like to thank Ole, Tom and Patrick for their work and their commitment at RB Leipzig. They played a major role in the successful upheaval as well as in qualifying for the Champions League. Nevertheless, we have come to the conviction that a further development in content and a changed approach are necessary for the tasks ahead of us. We wish Ole, Tom and Patrick all the very best for their private and sporting future."
Demichelis set for Bundesliga return as successor
With Werner gone, Leipzig have wasted no time in securing his replacement. According to reports from Sky Sport, the club triggered a two and a €2.5 million release clause to lure Demichelis away from RCD Mallorca in the wake of their relegation from La Liga. The 45-year-old former Argentina international is no stranger to German football, having enjoyed a trophy-laden career as a player at Bayern Munich and later serving as a coach within their youth system.
Negotiations between Leipzig and Demichelis are reportedly at an advanced stage, with a contract through to 2028 currently being discussed. While the final details are still being ironed out, the appointment is expected to be made official shortly. This will represent Demichelis' first senior head coaching role in the Bundesliga, having previously impressed during his time in charge of River Plate.
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Demichelis’ playing legacy and managerial journey
As a player, Demichelis enjoyed a glittering career in German football with Bayern Munich, where he secured an impressive haul of silverware. During his successful tenure in Bavaria, the former Argentine international captured the Bundesliga title four times, lifted the DFB-Pokal on four occasions, and claimed the DFL-Supercup once.
Transitioning into management, Demichelis proved his tactical prowess back in his homeland by leading River Plate to the Argentine Primera División title in 2023, alongside the Supercopa Argentina that same year. He later took over the reins at Mallorca in February of this year; however, his stint in Spain proved challenging as he was ultimately unable to prevent the side from relegation, finishing the season in 18th place.