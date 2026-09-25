Jurgen Klopp admits Germany 'can play better' after Cody Gakpo denies new boss debut victory over Netherlands

The manager's assessment focused heavily on the balance between industry and creativity. He clearly feels that while the foundations of hard work and passion were present, the technical execution needs refinement as the players adapt to his specific tactical demands. Germany showed flashes of the high-pressing style synonymous with Klopp's best teams, but they also struggled to retain possession under pressure in the second half.

"There's a long list of things that went well," Klopp told RTL. “I was very, very, very pleased with a lot of the individual performances. Overall, I was very happy with the passion we showed. We can play better and play more football, that’s for sure. We created work for ourselves, which meant we had to run and put in the effort – it was demanding for both teams. I would have really loved to win, but I’m happy enough with the point."