Julian Alvarez 'is going to stay' at Atletico Madrid as director dismisses Arsenal, Barcelona & PSG rumours

Alemany's stance on Alvarez's future echoes his sentiments towards Antoine Griezmann's departure. The French forward had been linked with a mid-season move to MLS side Orlando City, but has opted to see out the campaign with the Spanish side as they chase Copa del Rey success.

Despite talk of an imminent move, Alemany insisted Griezmann will see out his contract at the club, saying: "That issue is speculation. Antoine has two more seasons, he is focused on what is coming and his performance is very good. We think about him helping us in what is coming. The rest is speculation."