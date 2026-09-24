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‘Didn’t know it was a thing!’ - Jude Bellingham stunned after receiving surprise World Cup award two months after tournament ended
Late recognition for tournament heroics
Bellingham netted seven goals across eight appearances during the summer tournament, setting a new scoring record for an England player at a single World Cup. The midfielder recorded braces against Mexico and Norway, before finding the target again in the third-place play-off victory over France.
His final tally placed him joint-third in the competition's scoring charts, sitting only behind Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. However, the Real Madrid man edged out Erling Haaland to claim the Bronze Boot outright, courtesy of registering one assist during the campaign compared to the Norwegian striker's zero.
- AFP
'Didn't know it was a thing'
Taking to his personal JB5 app, Bellingham shared a photograph of his newly delivered prize resting in its presentation box. The 23-year-old expressed his bemusement at the accolade, openly admitting he was entirely oblivious to the award's existence.
"Bronze boot from the World Cup... Didn’t know it was a thing but thanks anyway," Bellingham wrote alongside the image.
The FIFA Bronze Boot has been awarded since the 1982 tournament in Spain, with previous recipients including footballing icons such as Zico, Gary Lineker, Ronaldo, and Neymar. Bellingham's seven-goal haul is notably the highest total ever recorded by a third-place prize winner.JB5 App
An unforgettable summer with the Three Lions
The summer tournament marked Bellingham's fourth major international competition, and his stellar performances subsequently earned him a spot in the Team of the Tournament. His prolific form in North America more than doubled his overall goalscoring tally for his country, which now stands at 13 strikes in 56 caps.
His contributions were vital in helping Thomas Tuchel's side reach the semi-finals, where they eventually fell to Argentina before securing third place against the French. The Real Madrid midfielder has seamlessly carried that momentum into the domestic season, registering three goals and three assists in his first seven La Liga outings.
- AFP
Tuchel's reshuffled squad returns to action
Bellingham will now look to add to his international tally as England return to Nations League action during the current break. The Three Lions are set to host world champions Spain at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, marking their first fixture since the World Cup play-off in mid-July.
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