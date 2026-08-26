AFP
Jude Bellingham shines with two crucial assists as Kylian Mbappe grabs a stunning hat-trick in Real Madrid victory
Mbappé hits hat-trick to sink struggling Sociedad
Real Madrid have asserted their early dominance in LaLiga by defeating Real Sociedad 4-1 today. The standout performer at the Bernabéu was Mbappé, who netted a sensational hat-trick. The Frenchman opened the scoring late in the first half, before adding two more clinical strikes in the second period. The attacker has now reached a staggering milestone of 89 goals and 12 assists, totalling 101 goal contributions for the club.
With this victory, Real Madrid have secured six points at the top of the table. Conversely, the visitors find themselves at the bottom of the league, having previously suffered a defeat against Real Betis in their opening fixture.
- AFP
Bellingham pulls the strings in midfield
While Mbappé stole the goalscoring headlines, Bellingham was the creative engine driving the team forward. The English midfielder delivered an incredibly influential performance, boasting a passing accuracy of 95 percent with 40 successful passes out of 42. Bellingham provided two vital assists for the second and third goals, setting up Mbappé and then Vinícius. He completely controlled the midfield flow before being substituted after 77 minutes. Bellingham has now produced an impressive 11 goal contributions in his last 10 games, proving once again why he is absolutely indispensable to manager José Mourinho.
Mourinho relieved as Vinícius celebrates
Real Madrid's third goal of the night came courtesy of Vinícius, who tapped in from close range to effectively put the game to bed. The Brazilian winger was a constant menace down the left flank and even assisted Mbappé for the final goal. Upon being substituted in the dying minutes, Vinícius shared a warm and extremely joyful celebration with Mourinho on the touchline. This dominant performance brought immense relief to the Portuguese coach, who was feeling the pressure after Real Madrid narrowly scraped a difficult 2-1 victory in their opening league fixture earlier in the campaign.
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Real Madrid?
Looking ahead, Real Madrid will aim to maintain this exceptional momentum as they prepare for their next LaLiga fixture. The club have firmly established themselves as the team to beat and will host Malaga on Sunday. Opponents will undoubtedly fear facing an incredibly confident Mbappé and a deeply creative Bellingham as the league leaders look to extend their perfect winning streak.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting