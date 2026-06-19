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Next Jude Bellingham or Jadon Sancho? Bayern Munich-linked Rio Ngumoha advised by Michael Owen on why he should favour Liverpool future at 17 years of age
Salah replacement? Ngumoha building on breakthrough year
Ngumoha, who moved to Merseyside from Chelsea in 2024, has enjoyed a breakthrough year. With his potential proving impossible to contain, a positive impression was made across 29 appearances in all competitions last season.
His senior goal account has been opened in style, with the expectation being that a more prominent role will be played in 2026-27. The youngster may be charged with the task of trying to fill the void that Mohamed Salah’s departure has created.
Liverpool are, however, looking to bring in more big-money options on the flanks, and recruitment there could block the teenager’s path. He is said to be asking questions of where his ongoing development would be best served.
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Bayern linked despite already having Diaz and Olise
Bundesliga title holders Bayern are reported to have expressed interest, despite already having ex-Liverpool star Luis Diaz and France international assist king Michael Olise on their books.
It feels unlikely that offers from the Allianz Arena would be listened to, with Premier League giants fully aware that they have another hot prospect on their hands. Exciting English talents have, however, packed their bags for Germany in the recent past.
Stay or go: Should Ngumoha remain at Liverpool?
Bellingham and Sancho starred for Borussia Dortmund, allowing their respective stocks to soar, with benefits being found after stepping out of supposed comfort zones. Could Ngumoha head down a similar path?
When that question was put to Owen, the ex-Liverpool striker - who is the face of Casino.org in the UK, a leading comparison website helping Brits find online casinos that suit their preferences - told GOAL: “When you look at other players that have gone and done that, a lot of them weren't getting a game or were at a lesser club. So obviously Jude Bellingham was at Birmingham. It was a step up. Sancho was not getting much of a game at City.
“But Rio is obviously at an unbelievable club anyway, and he's getting a chance, and he's developing nicely. I don't think there's any reason whatsoever to be thinking along those lines.
“It's obviously another big season for him. He got more opportunities last season than he was probably expecting. Mainly because [Cody] Gakpo was underperforming most of the season. And Rio did quite well when he came in, or pretty well when he came in.
“He's still very young and has a lot to learn. He will possibly play a little bit more again this season. Who knows? It depends on his form and Gakpo's form. He's not quite there yet in terms of thinking he's going to be the first name on the team sheet at Liverpool or Bayern Munich. He's still in his developmental stage.”
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Ngumoha contract: More fresh terms lined up for teenager
Ngumoha only signed his first professional contract with Liverpool in September 2025, with that deal due to run for three years. It has been suggested that fresh terms are already being lined up for August of this year, when the fleet-footed forward will turn 18 and can commit to a longer agreement.
The Reds, who now have Andoni Iraola at the helm, will open their 2026-27 campaign the week before Ngumoha celebrates a milestone birthday. They are due at St James’ Park on August 23 for an intriguing clash with Newcastle.