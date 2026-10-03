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Jose Mourinho faces major Real Madrid defensive crisis as Tchouaméni, Dumfries and academy stars emerge as solutions
Tchouameni and Dumfries emerge as primary cover
The defensive situation at the Santiago Bernabeu has reached a critical point following the recent Madrid derby. Antonio Rudiger currently stands as the only natural first-team central defender available for selection as the squad prepares for the October 10 encounter with Villarreal. Dean Huijsen is set to serve a one-match ban after his dismissal against Atletico Madrid, while Raul Asencio has recently undergone surgery.
According to Marca, Aurelien Tchouameni is the leading candidate to fill the void, a role the French international has successfully occupied during previous injury crises. The manager is also considering Denzel Dumfries as a potential makeshift option. The Dutch international has the raw physical power to adapt to a central role, and Mourinho has already experimented with unconventional defensive setups during the early stages of his tenure.
During a post-match press conference in August following a friendly against Alcorcon, as quoted by Marca, the coach noted he had to pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dumfries to "try to find a dynamic that would allow for this type of play."
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The door opens for La Fabrica talents
Mourinho has been vocal about his willingness to trust the club's youth academy, and this defensive drought provides the perfect opportunity for the next generation. Mario Rivas, Joan Martinez, and Diego Aguado are all currently under consideration to join the senior squad for the upcoming La Liga match.
The Portuguese manager has consistently integrated these youngsters into his training sessions since the start of the season, suggesting that their potential inclusion is a planned progression rather than a desperate gamble. He emphasised earlier in the campaign that the academy players have been working well within the senior setup to cover vacant positions.
High praise for Rivas and Martinez
Mourinho’s assessment of the academy prospects has been glowing, particularly following their performances during the summer friendlies against high-level opposition. He highlighted the technical qualities of both Martinez and Rivas after a recent pre-season clash against Fiorentina where the two youngsters functioned as a central defensive pairing.
Reflecting on their performances, Mourinho provided a ringing endorsement of their future prospects at the club. "Joan and Mario are two kids with a fantastic future who, while the match had not entered the physical dimension, have been at a tremendous class," the manager told Marca.
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Militao recovery offers light
While the immediate focus is on the Villarreal game, there is positive news regarding the recovery of Eder Militao. The Brazilian defender is making rapid progress in his rehabilitation program and is reportedly ahead of schedule.
For now, the priority remains finding a stable partnership to navigate the immediate threat posed by Villarreal. Mourinho’s history of tactical flexibility will be tested as he decides whether to trust the versatility of Tchouameni and Dumfries or the raw potential of the La Fabrica graduates.
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