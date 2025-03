This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images '100% not a failure' - Jesse Lingard hits back at his critics and reveals the key rule Wayne Rooney told him to follow at Man Utd J. Lingard Manchester United West Ham FC Seoul Premier League K-League 1 Former Manchester United and West Ham star Jesse Lingard has hit back at critics claiming his time in England was a failure. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lingard hits back at critics

Reveals rule that Wayne Rooney told him

Midfielder is captain of FC Seoul Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱