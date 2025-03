This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Jarrad Branthwaite on the move? Liverpool and Man City tracking defender as he considers Everton future after missing out on Thomas Tuchel's England squad J. Branthwaite Everton Manchester City Liverpool Premier League Transfers Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly considering leaving the Toffees as Liverpool and Manchester City continue tracking the defender. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Branthwaite could ask to leave Everton

Wants to get back into the England squad

Man City, Liverpool among interested clubs Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱