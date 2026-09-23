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Alvino Hanafi

'He was my hero!' – Jarrad Branthwaite reveals surprise Sergio Ramos influence ahead of Spain clash

England
J. Branthwaite
England vs Spain
Spain
UEFA Nations League A

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite revealed how studying Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos shaped his defensive development ahead of England's showdown with Spain. The center-back also detailed his holistic rehabilitation in Germany and Thomas Tuchel's target to win the Nations League.

  • Branthwaite earns England recall after German rehab breakthrough

    Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite celebrated his return to the England squad at St George's Park ahead of their UEFA Nations League fixture against Spain. Following repeated hamstring setbacks, the 24-year-old undertook a specialized four-week holistic rehabilitation program in Germany to strengthen both body and brain function.

    Branthwaite praised Everton manager David Moyes for suggesting the unconventional treatment during the summer break.

    The left-footed defender now aims to cement his place in Thomas Tuchel's new-look international setup.

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  • imago-sport-1068381093.jpgAnadolu Agency

    Toffees star reveals Sergio Ramos as childhood idol

    Speaking at a press conference ahead of facing Spain, Branthwaite identified former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos as his primary footballing inspiration. The Everton center-back recalled studying El Clasico encounters as a youngster, admiring Ramos' aggressive tackling, leadership qualities, and goalscoring threat.

    Branthwaite explained that modeling his game on the Spanish legend helped him develop an all-round defensive profile.

    "When I was growing up, I used to watch a lot of the Real Madrid and Barcelona games," Branthwaite stated. "I saw how big of a leader Sergio Ramos was, the type of aggressive defender he was, and he scored lots of goals as well. He had an all-round game, so he was probably a good person to base your game off."


  • Tuchel demands total victory across Nations League campaign

    Branthwaite outlined head coach Thomas Tuchel's explicit instructions to the squad upon arriving in camp. Tuchel instructed the players to express their natural qualities while targeting complete victory in the Nations League to build a winning culture before major tournaments.

    The manager emphasized that winning silver trophies directly fosters squad unity and elite momentum.

    "The manager's message was to go the whole way in the competition and to win it," Branthwaite added. "To win the Nations League would be a big positive for us. The message was to go the whole ten games and get a result in all of them."

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  • England v Bosnia & Herzegovina - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Three Lions target silverware against Spain at Wembley

    England prepare for a stern tactical test against Spain, with Branthwaite eager to demonstrate his defensive capabilities in one-on-one duels. The left-footed defender aims to provide tactical balance, speed against balls in behind, and aerial dominance for the Three Lions.

    Reunited with Everton team-mate Jordan Pickford, Branthwaite looks to establish himself as a long-term international starter.

    England proceed into their Nations League schedule determined to secure top spot in their group.

UEFA Nations League A
England crest
England
ENG
Spain crest
Spain
ESP