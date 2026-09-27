'There is not much difference!' – James Trafford makes bold ranking claim after Spain loss

England goalkeeper James Trafford took encouragement from his side's performance after suffering a narrow 3-2 UEFA Nations League defeat against Spain at Wembley Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's men showed character to overturn Lamine Yamal's early opener with quickfire strikes from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane.

However, second-half goals from Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal condemned the hosts to defeat.

Despite the loss, Trafford praised England's direct attacking approach and brave style of play.