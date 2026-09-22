Forest's samba star! Jair puts Premier League graft behind him to land dream Ancelotti call

Nottingham Forest central defender Jair Cunha spoke to the press in Brisbane, Australia, following his first call-up to the senior Brazil national team. The 21-year-old was selected by head coach Carlo Ancelotti for the upcoming FIFA Super Date fixtures.

Jair's inclusion marks a major career milestone following his arrival in the Premier League from Botafogo in 2025.

The former Santos academy graduate aims to establish himself as a reliable option in the Selecao defense.



