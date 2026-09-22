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Forest's samba star! Jair puts Premier League graft behind him to land dream Ancelotti call
Jair earns maiden senior Brazil call-up under Ancelotti
Nottingham Forest central defender Jair Cunha spoke to the press in Brisbane, Australia, following his first call-up to the senior Brazil national team. The 21-year-old was selected by head coach Carlo Ancelotti for the upcoming FIFA Super Date fixtures.
Jair's inclusion marks a major career milestone following his arrival in the Premier League from Botafogo in 2025.
The former Santos academy graduate aims to establish himself as a reliable option in the Selecao defense.
- AFP
Defender credits youth title experience for senior transition
Reflecting on his journey, Jair emphasized the importance of winning the 2025 South American Under-20 Championship in Venezuela. The defender reunited in the senior squad with former youth team-mates Arthur Dias, Rayan, and Breno Bidon, with whom he lifted Brazil's 13th continental title at that level.
He stressed that competing in high-pressure international youth tournaments prepared him for senior expectations.
“Playing for the youth national team was very important to me,” Jair stated. “Not only for playing at the youth level, but also for being a champion. I gained a lot of experience from those championships; it will certainly be very good for me to continue developing here with the senior national team.”
Premier League perseverance unlocks international opportunity
After facing a challenging adaptation period at Nottingham Forest during his debut season, Jair persevered to earn regular minutes in England. The defender has already featured five times this season, testing himself against world-class opposition in the Premier League.
He expressed gratitude for the patience and tactical development gained during his time in Europe.
“Last year I had a difficult start, I wasn't getting many opportunities, but at no point did I give up,” Jair added. “I kept working quietly and I was able to earn my opportunities. This year, I'm managing to play more and win more.”
- AFP
Selecao prepare for Australia and India encounters
Jair will look to make his senior debut as Brazil begin their tour against Australia on Friday at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville. Ancelotti's side will face the Socceroos again on September 29 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
The Selecao conclude their international schedule on October 3 against India at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Jair aims to translate his club momentum into a successful international debut.
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