AFP Italy appoint Gennaro Gattuso! Controversial ex-Milan star tasked with rescuing Italy's World Cup qualifying campaign as Azzuri run risk of missing out on 2026 competition G. Gattuso Italy L. Spalletti World Cup Qualification UEFA AC Milan Serie A Italy have confirmed Gennaro Gattuso will replace Luciano Spalletti as manager as the Azzurri aim to avoid failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Spalletti announced sacking last week

