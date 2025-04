This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'It’s a great moment to come on board' - Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd joins Everton FC ownership group via Roundhouse Capital Holdings Premier League Everton Wrexham The Mavericks head coach has become part of the Toffees ownership group through an investment with Roundhouse Capital Holdings NBA legend adds Premier League club to investment portfolio

Kidd joins through Roundhouse Capital Holdings, part of The Friedkin Group

Kidd becomes latest American to invest in English football