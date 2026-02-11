Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
AFP
'It affects my players!' - Liam Rosenior fumes over Leeds handball call as Chelsea held at home
Controversial equaliser sparks Stamford Bridge fury
Chelsea appeared to be cruising towards a vital fifth consecutive Premier League victory after goals from Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer established a commanding 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge. The hosts had played with swagger and precision for over an hour, but the atmosphere turned toxic in a frantic five-minute spell during the second half, culminating in a fiercely disputed equaliser from Leeds United substitute Noah Okafor.
The Blues were incensed during the build-up to the leveller, with players and staff alike adamant that Leeds player Jayden Bogle had handled the ball in the phase of play immediately preceding the goal. The incident caused visible confusion in the Chelsea backline, with several defenders pausing in anticipation of a whistle that never came. This momentary lapse allowed the visitors to capitalise ruthlessly, snatching a point that not only dented Chelsea's Champions League aspirations but left their manager seething on the touchline.
- AFP
'It affects my players' - Rosenior on the incident
Speaking to reporters in his post-match press conference, Rosenior did not hide his frustration with the officiating team. He argued that the failure to penalise the handball created a psychological ripple effect that directly led to the goal. However, the Chelsea boss was equally critical of his own squad, suggesting that their reaction to the perceived injustice was unprofessional and ultimately costly.
"The lad handballs it. It affects my players in that moment. They think it's a handball, they switch off, we don't clear the ball and they score," Rosenior explained, clearly agitated by the sequence of events.
"Then for 25 minutes it was wave after wave of attack. We have to make sure we take care of moments and be professional."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Dominance wasted in 'ridiculous' spell
The result was particularly galling for the hosts given their overwhelming superiority for the vast majority of the contest. Until the 66th minute, Chelsea had been in total control, limiting Leeds to scraps while playing some of their most fluid football of the season. Joao Pedro’s delicate chip had opened the scoring in style, and when Cole Palmer converted from the penalty spot, the game looked dead and buried.
However, a clumsy challenge by Moises Caicedo resulted in a penalty for Leeds, which Lukas Nmecha converted to give the visitors a lifeline. That error sparked a sudden and inexplicable collapse. The equaliser followed moments later, meaning Chelsea had thrown away two points despite Leeds barely threatening the goal for the other 85 minutes of the match.
"The ridiculous thing for us is that they've managed to score two goals in a five-minute period, when for the other 90 minutes of the game we were by far the better team," Rosenior lamented.
"Moises Caicedo is a magnificent player, he's been top for me. We make a poor decision. Actually, how the play gets there as well. We make a few poor decisions in terms of how we press in that moment and we give away a penalty when, like genuinely, I can't remember Leeds having a shot or a moment in the game."
- Getty Images Sport
Top four opportunity squandered
To compound the misery, Chelsea squandered a golden opportunity to win the game deep in stoppage time. Palmer, usually the most reliable finisher in the squad, somehow fired over the bar from two yards out after being teed up perfectly by Caicedo. It was a miss that left fans with heads in hands and summed up a night of frustration.
"It is a bitter pill to swallow," Rosenior admitted. "Some of our football in possession, our press and our energy was everything I wanted to see. That makes it even more of a bitter pill to swallow that we haven't won the game."
The draw is a significant missed opportunity. With United also dropping points in a 1-1 draw at West Ham, a win would have seen Chelsea leapfrog the Red Devils into fourth place. Instead, they remain fifth, one point behind their rivals, knowing they have let a massive chance slip through their fingers due to five minutes of madness.
Auto translated by GOAL-e
Advertisement