This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL IShowSpeed & MrBeast plan move into MLS ownership! YouTube superstars fancy following in the footsteps of David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds & Tom Brady Major League Soccer D. Beckham USA Showbiz YouTube superstars IShowSpeed and MrBeast could join forces at some stage to become owners of an MLS franchise. Global game littered with famous investors

Ronaldo fanatic Speed could get involved

Wants fellow streamer to be by his side Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask