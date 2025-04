This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Ipswich go down! Newcastle defeat sees 10-man Tractor Boys seal final relegation spot and join Leicester and Southampton in Championship Ipswich Premier League Newcastle vs Ipswich Newcastle Southampton Leicester Championship Ipswich Town's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Saturday as the Tractor Boys were beaten by Newcastle United. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ipswich seal final relegation spot

Beaten 3-0 by Newcastle at St James' Park

Join Leicester and Southampton in Championship Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱