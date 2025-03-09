Inter Miami player ratings vs. Charlotte: Suarez's moment of magic leads 10-man Herons to narrow win with Lionel Messi out for third straight match

Javier Mascherano's side defended a 1-0 lead with aplomb as their star man missed third consecutive match

Inter Miami turned in a composed performance against Charlotte Sunday, easing to a 1-0 win at home despite playing over half of the game with just 10 men. Javier Mascherano's side made it hard on themselves after goalkeeper Oscar Ustari was sent off in the first half, but a sublime connection between Luis Suarez and Tadeo Allende was all they needed to pick up a valuable three points against fellow Eastern Conference contenders.

Charlotte looked the more likely side to make things happen early on, with Wilfried Zaha's energy combined with Patrick Agyemang's strength giving Miami problems. It was a Zaha run that tipped the balance of the game. The former Crystal Palace man darted in behind, and Ustari nudged him over outside the box - leaving the referee no choice to send him off.

Miami set up effectively, though, and took the lead early in the second half. Suarez provided the pass, a lovely drop over the defense to Allende - who controlled and found the bottom corner. And that was all the Herons needed. They sat on the game otherwise, slowing the pace down and defending their own box.

Suarez was removed after an hour. There were some nervy moments. Idan Toklomati hit the post after a well-crafted move. Noah Allen, in particular, was called into action as the Herons defended their lead.

It was a fine afternoon's work for Mascherano's side, who were able to once again rest Lionel Messi - his third straight missed match, second in a row in MLS play - freshen up some legs, and ensure that the focus can now turn to Thursday's CONCACAF Champions Cup fixture with Cavalier.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium.