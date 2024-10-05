Injury nightmare for Real Madrid: Dani Carvajal stretchered off in tears after suffering gruesome knee problem and Vinicius Jr forced off with apparent shoulder issue in Villarreal clash
Real Madrid endured a bittersweet evening with Vinicius Jr and Dani Carvajal suffering injuries in their win over Villarreal.
- Vinicius leaves holding his shoulder
- Carvajal then stretchered off in tears
- Injuries spoil 2-0 win over Villarreal