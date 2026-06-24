Goal.com
LiveVPN

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
FBL-WC-2026-MATCH47-POR-UZBAFP
Moataz Elgammal

'It was important for our captain to score' - Bruno Fernandes relieved to see Cristiano Ronaldo open 2026 World Cup goal account for Portugal

C. Ronaldo
B. Fernandes
Portugal vs Uzbekistan
Portugal
Uzbekistan
World Cup

Bruno Fernandes has expressed his relief after Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his critics by scoring twice in a dominant World Cup victory over Uzbekistan. Following a tough opening draw, Fernandes highlighted the importance of seeing his captain find the back of the net, insisting that Ronaldo remains the ultimate go-to player for their national side.

  • Ronaldo gets up and running at the World Cup

    Fernandes was delighted to see his international teammate Ronaldo open his scoring account during a commanding 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan on Tuesday. The Manchester United midfielder provided the assist for Portugal's third goal in the match, helping to ease the pressure on his side following a lacklustre goalless draw with DR Congo in their first game.

    Speaking to reporters about the crucial win, Fernandes expressed his joy at seeing Ronaldo overcome recent media criticism to get back on the scoresheet. The creative midfielder emphasised the special feeling of combining with Ronaldo on the biggest international stage.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH47-POR-UZBAFP

    Fernandes highlights Ronaldo's importance

    Ronaldo responded to a week of intense scrutiny by scoring the opener in the sixth minute before adding a second before half-time. In doing so, Ronaldo made history by becoming the first male player to score in six different World Cups. Fernandes acknowledged the magnitude of this achievement and the sheer necessity of having their talisman firing.

    Fernandes said: "It was important for our captain to score. It was important for us that he scored. He's our go-to player in attack. We're very happy for him."

    Fernandes added: "It's always special to get an assist with the national team, especially at the World Cup, which is a special tournament."

  • Bruno shifts focus to the team

    While Ronaldo grabbed the headlines, Fernandes knows his own time to shine will arrive. Fernandes enjoyed a sensational season with United, breaking the all-time Premier League record for the most assists with 21 in a single campaign. Despite these individual statistics, Fernandes remains focused on Portugal.

    He explained: "What matters is that Portugal scores, whether it's me or not. We managed to score a lot of goals, and we're happy about that. I'm here to set up my teammates up front - it's part of my game - regardless of whether I score or not. I believe my moment will come, and that it will be at a time when it's truly needed."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Portugal v Uzbekistan: Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Portugal will now travel to Miami to face Colombia on Saturday in a crucial battle for top spot in Group K. Colombia have already sealed their qualification to the knockout stages with two wins from two games. Fernandes and Ronaldo will need to maintain their impressive link-up play to ensure Portugal secure first place heading into the knockouts.

World Cup
Colombia crest
Colombia
COL
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
World Cup
DR Congo crest
DR Congo
COD
Uzbekistan crest
Uzbekistan
UZB