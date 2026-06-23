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Tom Maston

Portugal player ratings vs Uzbekistan: Cristiano Ronaldo is back in business! Revved up superstar rewrites World Cup history books while Nuno Mendes and Bruno Fernandes shine in resounding victory

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Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal answered their critics in style as they ran out 5-0 winners over Uzbekistan to record their first victory of the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo netted twice to become his country's top goal-scorer in finals history, while a fine free-kick from Nuno Mendes, a second-half own goal from Abdukodir Khusanov and a late strike from substitute Rafael Leao ensured Roberto Martinez's side bounced back from their disappointing opening draw with DR Congo.

Ronaldo needed just six minutes to open the scoring as he powered in a half-volley at the near post from Joao Cancelo's cross, becoming the first men's player to score at six different World Cups. He then showcased his acting chops by shaping to strike a free-kick from 20 yards, only for Mendes to instead step up and drill a low effort into the bottom corner.

Uzbekistan thought they had pulled one back when Azizjon Ganiev beat Diogo Costa with a stunning strike from distance, but VAR intervened to rule the goal out for a foul on Cancelo in the build-up. Ronaldo then made the points safe when he latched onto Bruno Fernandes' through-ball and slid his shot past Abduvohid Nematov.

A goal-line clearance from Khusanov kept Ronaldo from completing his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time, but the Manchester City defender could do nothing about a low Fernandes corner bouncing off him into his own net for Portugal's fourth just before the hour mark.

Nematov twice kept out efforts from Ronaldo as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner chased an individual treble, and it was instead left to Leao to wrap up the result with a powerful finish into the top corner.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Houston...

  • Portugal v Uzbekistan: Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Diogo Costa (6/10):

    Forced into a couple of straightforward saves and otherwise dealt with balls into his box well enough.

    Joao Cancelo (8/10):

    Superb burst down the right set up Ronaldo's opener and he continued to pose a threat down the right. Slightly fortunate to get away with holding onto the ball for a little long ahead of the disallowed goal, but otherwise excellent before being given the second half off.

    Ruben Dias (6/10):

    Returned to the line up and wasn't given all that much to worry about by the Uzbekistan attack.

    Raphael Veiga (6/10):

    Composed in and out of possession, though did pick up a second-half booking.

    Nuno Mendes (8/10):

    Felix's inclusion allowed him to drive forward on the outside and almost set Ronaldo up for an early goal. Superb free-kick made it 2-0 while he showed brilliant powers of recovery in defence on more than one occasion.

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    Midfield

    Joao Neves (6/10):

    Produced a couple of wayward passes but otherwise put himself about in midfield to keep Portugal on the front foot.

    Vitinha (7/10):

    Quiet excellence, as per. Kept Portugal ticking through midfield while also helping to shield the defence when required.

    Bruno Fernandes (8/10):

    Made a couple of questionable decisions early on, but brilliant driving run and pass laid on Ronaldo's second. Clever set-piece deliveries caused havoc, most notably for Khusanov's own goal.

  • Portugal v Uzbekistan: Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Pedro Neto (7/10):

    Used his quick feet to glide away from defenders and draw fouls, including for the free-kick that was converted for the second goal. Replaced at half-time.

    Cristiano Ronaldo (9/10):

    Produced two supreme finishes to get his tournament up and running, while he fooled everyone in the build-up to Mendes' free-kick. Unfortunate not to claim a hat-trick as he was denied by Khusanov and twice by Nematov, but otherwise looked back to his old self.

    Joao Felix (7/10):

    Took up some dangerous positions as an inside-left forward and played his part in Portugal creating opportunities. Radar was a little off when shooting.

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  • Portugal v Uzbekistan: Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Nelson Semedo (6/10):

    Made a couple of dangerous bursts forward after coming on at half-time.

    Francisco Conceicao (5/10):

    Struggled to impact the game after replacing Neto for the second half.

    Francisco Trincao (5/10):

    On the periphery after coming on for Felix.

    Bernardo Silva (6/10):

    Solid 15-minute cameo in midfield in relief of Neves.

    Rafael Leao (6/10):

    After a couple of poor touches shortly after coming on, the AC Milan forward found his shooting boots to rifle home the fifth goal.

    Roberto Martinez (8/10):

    Decision to bring in Felix gave his side more balance while his trust in Ronaldo was rewarded by his captain. Took his chance to rest some of his more important players with the points safe by half-time.

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