This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Ilkay Gundogan claims Man City downfall due to players missing 'desire and determination' of previous glory years under Pep Guardiola I. Gundogan Manchester City Premier League P. Guardiola Ilkay Gundogan has weighed in on Manchester City's dip in form and pointed to a loss of "desire", that previously powered their dominance. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man City have not been their usual self

FA Cup remains their only silverware hope

Gundogan believes a lack of intensity has hurt them Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MCI CRY Match preview