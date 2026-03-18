FC Bayern Munich need not be overly concerned about Aleksandar Pavlovic and Tom Bischof, who were substituted after picking up knocks during Wednesday evening’s 4-1 win over Atalanta Bergamo.
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"I haven't seen any doctors rushing about": Max Eberl gives the all-clear regarding two FC Bayern Munich stars
"Judging by the way they were clapping just now, I didn’t see or feel any injuries," said Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl, giving the all-clear after the team’s confident progression to the Champions League quarter-finals. Although he admitted that he was "usually with you straight after the first half-time team talk and therefore don’t have any diagnoses to hand", Eberl went on to emphasise: "I didn’t see any dramatic scenes in the dressing room with doctors rushing about frantically. Without going into detail, I would assume it was a precautionary measure."
Pavlovic had come off in the 55th minute of the second leg of the round of 16 and had hinted at hip problems to coach Vincent Kompany when he was substituted. The midfielder himself explained after the match that it was nothing serious: "I just had a bit of pain in my hip flexors, but I don’t think it’s anything dramatic," said Pavlovic.
- getty
FC Bayern: All-clear given for Tom Bischof too
Meanwhile, Bischof was sitting on the pitch before being substituted in the 72nd minute and received brief treatment. However, the 20-year-old, who had started as a left-back for Bayern, does not appear to have suffered a serious injury either.
It remains to be seen whether Kompany will nevertheless opt to rest Pavlovic and Bischof as a precaution for Saturday’s upcoming Bundesliga match against Union Berlin. The former, in particular, must of course be fit in any case for the quarter-final clash against Real Madrid coming up in April.
FC Bayern Munich's upcoming matches
Date
Time
Match
Saturday, 21 March
3.30 pm
FC Bayern v Union Berlin (Bundesliga)
Saturday, 4 April
3.30 pm
SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)
Tuesday, 7 April
9.00 pm
Real Madrid v FC Bayern (Champions League)
Saturday, 11 April
6.30 pm
FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)
Wednesday, 15 April
9.00 pm
FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League)