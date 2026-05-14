'I have every reason to believe' - Arne Slot confident Liverpool job is safe despite 'not great season'

Slot has voiced his conviction that he will lead the club into the next campaign, despite a significant downturn in domestic form. After a sensational debut season where he delivered the Premier League title, the Dutchman has seen his side lose 11 league matches this season, leading to audible frustration from the stands.

Speaking ahead of the final stretch of the season, Slot was clear about where he stands with the club's hierarchy. When asked about his position, he stated: "I don’t think I am deciding that alone by myself but I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season. First of all, I am contracted to this club and second of all from all the talks we are having. That is my take on it."