Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has addressed the supporters of the Squadra Azzurra in an emotional Instagram post following the team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
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"I cried after the match": Gianluigi Donnarumma speaks out with an emotional post following Italy's heartbreaking World Cup exit
"“I cried after the match. I cried because I was so disappointed not to have got Italy where it belongs. I cried because I am infinitely sad, just like the entire Azzurri squad, of whom I am proud to be captain. And I know that you, the fans of our national team, feel exactly the same,” wrote the Manchester City star.
It has been confirmed since Tuesday that the Italian national team will not be taking part in a World Cup finals for the third time in a row. In the play-off final, coach Gennaro Gattuso’s team lost 1–4 on penalties to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Italy’s last World Cup appearance to date was therefore almost twelve years ago – at the 2014 finals in Brazil.
"A disgrace to football": Gianluigi Donnarumma caused a scandal against Bosnia
Despite the disappointment, Donnarumma remains determined and makes an encouraging appeal to the fans: "Words are of little use now, that’s true. But there’s one thing I feel very strongly, and I’d like to share it with you: after this huge disappointment, we must find the courage to turn the page. And that will take a great deal of strength, passion and conviction. Always believe in that; it is the driving force behind progress."
Life rewards those "who give their all, without holding back. And this is exactly where we must start afresh. Together. Once again. To bring Italy back to where it belongs," the 27-year-old continued.
Donnarumma, who won the European Championship with Italy in 2021, must therefore continue to wait for his first World Cup appearance. Against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the City star also caused a stir when, during the penalty shoot-out, he tore up the cheat sheet of his Bosnian goalkeeping opponent Nikola Vasilj of FC St. Pauli – which led to a brief scuffle. Subsequently, the Bosnian sports portal SportsSport levelled sharp criticism at Donnarumma: "This guy is a disgrace to football: Donnarumma’s unprecedented and unfair move during the penalty shoot-out!"
Gianluigi Donnarumma: Statistics in the 2025/26 season
Games
36
Goals conceded
36
Clean sheets
14
Minutes played
3,240