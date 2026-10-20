Referees boss Howard Webb explains why Sven Botman escaped red card for Nicolas Jackson challenge in Aston Villa win over Newcastle

Refereeing chief Webb has backed the decision-making process that saw Botman escape a red card for his controversial challenge on Jackson during Aston Villa's 1-0 victory at St James' Park. While Jackson expressed his frustration after the match by suggesting the tackle was dangerous enough to cause a severe injury, Webb maintained that the officiating team followed the correct protocols. The PGMOL chief emphasised that the 'referee's call' remains the priority in the Premier League this season.

Speaking on the latest episode of Match Officials Mic'd Up, Webb clarified that the VAR, Stuart Attwell, was right to stay out of the situation because the on-field decision made by Jarred Gillett was not a clear and obvious error. Botman appeared to go over the top of the ball, but the lack of direct stud contact with Jackson's leg meant the incident remained in a subjective area. Webb noted that the VAR is instructed to have a 'lighter-touch approach' to avoid re-refereeing matches from the Stockley Park studio.

'We don't want the referee's decision to be re-refereed by the VAR. We want the referee to have ownership of the decision and the VAR to only step in when there's an element that's clearly wrong,' Webb told Sky Sports. The PGMOL head explained that without the 'closing of the scissor' or clear contact on the ankle, the threshold for a VAR intervention was simply not met during the live sequence of play.