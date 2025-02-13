This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL How Will Ferrell delivered biggest ‘what is going on’ moment at Wrexham – with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney inviting A-list friends over for the EFL experience Wrexham M. Cleworth Showbiz League One Max Cleworth admits that Will Ferrrell delivered the biggest “what is going on” moment at Wrexham, with A-list stars regularly visiting North Wales. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hollywood co-owners in North Wales

Bring celebrity guests along with them

Players now used to cameras & attention Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One NOR WRE Match preview