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FC Bayern MünchenIMAGO / Sven Simon
Christian Guinin

Translated by

He is expected to leave in the summer. A surprise name has appeared on FC Bayern Munich’s transfer list

Bundesliga
Transfers
Bayern Munich
H. Ito

Pre-season preparations at Bayern Munich are well underway, and a surprise name has surfaced in the club’s transfer considerations.

Sky reports that centre-back Hiroki Ito could leave the German record champions this summer if a suitable transfer offer materialises.

  • Bayern Munich values the 26-year-old’s abilities and character, yet the club would consider offers if a suitor meets their valuation.

    The same report also flags centre-back partner Min-Jae Kim as a potential second departure. Italian clubs have been monitoring the South Korean defender for several months.

    Should both depart in the summer, Munich would have to act in the transfer market. Apart from first-choice centre-backs Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano, only Josip Stanisic would remain to fill in at the heart of defence.

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  • Nico SchlotterbeckGetty Images

    Is Bayern Munich preparing a move for Nico Schlotterbeck?

    Bayern Munich had been linked with a move for Nico Schlotterbeck, but his recent contract extension at BVB has made that prospect both difficult and costly.

    Although the centre-back does have an exit clause in his newly signed deal—set to activate after the World Cup—media reports claim Bayern are not among the clubs permitted to trigger it.

    That means any move would require direct negotiations over a transfer fee with BVB—an outcome that seems unlikely, given the club’s reluctance to create a squad problem for itself so close to the window’s closure.

  • hiroki itoGetty Images

    Ito has been hampered by numerous injuries at Bayern

    Ito joined Bayern Munich in 2024, moving from VfB Stuttgart for €23.5 million. Since then, the Japanese winger has struggled to break into the first team, partly due to a series of injuries.

    This season he has made 19 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

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