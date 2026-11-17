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Harry Kane or Wayne Rooney? Ex-England striker makes his pick between two GOATs & explains why Ballon d’Or-winning superstar can play ‘until he’s 40’
Kane's England records: 93 goals & 127 caps
Current England captain Kane, who converted from the penalty spot in recent UEFA Nations League outings against Croatia and Spain, has continued to rewrite the record books in 2026. He has become his country’s all-time leading appearance maker on 127 caps.
The prolific Bayern Munich frontman has also taken his historic tally of senior international goals to 93 and appears destined to become a centurion on that front at some stage. He passed previous record holder Rooney, on 53 efforts, back in March 2023.
Kane has since landed the Ballon d’Or, earning the title of ‘best player on the planet’ in the process, and is showing no sign of slowing down at 33 years of age. He is as important to the Three Lions’ cause now than he has ever been. The role of talismanic leader has been taken on.
Rooney once filled the same position, while making 120 appearances for England, and burst onto the scene as a teenage wonderkid that would go on to savour Premier League and Champions League glory with Manchester United - becoming their all-time leading goalscorer.
Kane and Rooney are two very different kinds of forward, with the former a supreme finisher and the latter a bundle of energy, and both can lay claim to being the GOAT of Three Lions strikers.
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Rooney vs Kane: Who would make an England dream team?
Asked to pick between the holder of a prestigious Golden Ball and a man currently enduring Bushtucker Trials on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, ex-England frontman Hateley - who was speaking in association with London.Bet - told GOAL: “I would probably pick Harry Kane.
“I think Wayne Rooney would be the most natural of the two, but I think Harry's done the hard yards. He learned his trade back as a young boy, going out on loan many times to improve himself, whereas Rooney was more of that naturally-gifted player that literally just walked into the team and became the great player that he was.
“Overall, I think the way that Harry's progressed in his career year on year, everybody you speak to says that every year he's got better. Now, he's even better than he was before he went anywhere and did anything. I think that will repay him later in his career.
“I think he'll play until he's 40, if he wants to and he stays injury free. That says everything from his earlier years. He is adapting, he is becoming that Ballon d'Or winner, and rightly so and the further he goes into his career, he will have to adapt again.
“He will do that seamlessly because of the way he learned the game when he was younger. He adapted to people tackling him and getting close to him and all that sort of stuff as a young boy, big brutes jumping all over him, how to handle that.
“Rooney is probably the most natural of the young players that we've had come through, but you have to keep him on that leash. Harry has done the hard yards, become the player he's grown into, and will go on for many years. That's the reason I pick Harry.”
Kane backed to represent Three Lions at 2030 World Cup
Kane, having hit 156 goals for Bayern Munich through 162 appearances, has committed to a new contract with the reigning Bundesliga champions through to 2029. That deal would suggest that he is not going anywhere any time soon - with club or country.
Having already alluded to the evergreen striker playing on for some time yet, Hateley added when asked if he sees captain Kane guiding England into another World Cup in 2030: “I do. [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin will be off there twiddling his thumbs for a few years.
“If he keeps fit, Harry will be the first name on the team sheet as always. Munich are managing him well, he lives his life well, he's got a good brain, a good backbone, good lifestyle. Where football is going now with sports science, and where that will be in another four or five years, it's all there to help longevity and I think Harry's got that under his belt.”
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England have no obvious successor to iconic No.9 Kane
England will happily keep on picking Kane for as long as he continues to make himself available, with no obvious successor to fill his No.9 shirt emerging as yet. That remains an issue to be addressed on another day, potentially several years down the line.
Replacing Rooney was once a headache for the Three Lions, as he retired from international football at the age of 31, but Kane had already broken through by then - having made his bow in 2015 - and has been a mainstay across 11 memorable years.
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