Harry Kane reveals the tactical secret that makes England's devastating front four impossible to stop

England recorded a scintillating 7-0 victory away to Croatia today, completely overwhelming their hosts in Rijeka. Kane scored twice, as did Bukayo Saka, with further goals from Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, and Morgan Rogers.

Speaking to ITV after the match, Kane revealed why Tuchel's favoured attacking setup is so difficult to contain. Kane explained that the fluidity between the forwards creates endless problems for defenders, making it nearly impossible for opposition teams to press effectively or track their runs across the pitch during the 90 minutes.