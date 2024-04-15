Harry Kane's new boss! Bayern in 'advanced talks' with Julian Nagelsmann as Bavarian giants close in on Thomas Tuchel's replacement

getty imagesRitabrata BanerjeeHarry Kane's new boss! Bayern in 'advanced talks' with Julian Nagelsmann as Bavarian giants close in on Thomas Tuchel's replacementBayern MunichJulian NagelsmannTransfersGermanyBundesligaHarry KaneBundesliga giants Bayern Munich are closing in on appointing Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern close to re-appointing Nagelsmann as managerIn advanced talks over a three or four-year dealHave kept De Zerbi and Emery on their shortlist