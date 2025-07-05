Harry Kane's error costs Bayern as Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele send NINE-MAN PSG into Club World Cup semifinals in feisty clash that sees Jamal Musiala suffer concerning injury
Harry Kane's error paved the way to Bayern Munich's Club World Cup loss to nine-man Paris Saint-Germain, as Jamal Musiala suffered a horror injury.
- PSG beat Bayern Munich 2-0
- Kane error leads to Doue goal, Dembele also scores
- French side have two sent off