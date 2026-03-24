Hansi Flick is a big fan of his: the Barcelona star’s future apparently hinges on two conditions

Al-Hilal agreed in January to loan Cancelo to the Catalans, after the full-back had joined the Saudi club in 2024 for €25 million. The attacking full-back has made twelve competitive appearances for Flick’s side this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

Cancelo was previously on loan at FC Barcelona during the 2023/24 season. His former clubs include Manchester City, FC Bayern Munich and Juventus Turin. He won the German league title with Bayern during his half-season in 2023.