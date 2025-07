Hansi Flick's seal of approval! Barcelona boss gives green light to sign Marcus Rashford after Man Utd outcast trains alone on return to pre-season M. Rashford Barcelona Manchester United LaLiga Premier League Transfers

Marcus Rashford could be set for a fresh start in Spain, with Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reportedly approving a move for the Manchester United forward. The 27-year-old, who trained alone at Carrington on his return to pre-season, is pushing for a switch to Camp Nou, with Barca now preparing to open formal talks for a potential loan-to-buy deal.