Six-game ban: Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni learns UEFA-imposed sanction following ‘discriminatory’ abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior

In its official statement, the CEDB detailed a structured punishment for the former Velez Sarsfield starlet. While the total suspension is set at six games, three of those matches are subject to a two-year probationary period. This serves as a "final warning" for the player, as any further breach of conduct during this time will trigger the immediate enforcement of the remaining three games.

"To suspend SL Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni for a total of six (6) UEFA club and/or representative national team official matches for which he would otherwise be eligible, for discriminatory (i.e. homophobic) conduct," the statement read. "The suspension for three (3) of these matches is subject to a probationary period of two (2) years, starting from the date of the present decision."

"This decision (i.e. the six-match suspension) includes the one-match provisional suspension served by the player during UEFA Champions League 2025/26 knock-out play-off match played on 25 February 2026 between Real Madrid CF and SL Benfica."