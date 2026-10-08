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Adhe Makayasa

Gianluca Prestianni reveals what he told Lionel Messi during emotional Argentina farewell match at Monumental

G. Prestianni
L. Messi
Argentina
Friendlies
Argentina vs Benin
Benin
Benfica
Liga Portugal
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni has detailed his pitchside exchange with Lionel Messi during Argentina's 3-0 win against Benin. The 20-year-old was an unused substitute on the night, admitting he was starstruck by being part of the squad and revealing he made sure to embrace the veteran to thank him for his service during his final international bow.

  • Benfica prodigy relives Monumental tribute

    Benfica winger Prestianni has spoken about the moment he got to thank his captain in person by the side of the pitch. Even though he stayed on the bench throughout Argentina's 3-0 win over Benin, the 20-year-old still took in the emotion of the night at the Monumental. He admitted the reality of the occasion only really sank in once the match had finished and he was back at home.

  • imago-sport-1084243908.jpgISI Photos

    Youngster recounts touching pitchside exchange

    Opening up on what it meant to share a squad with the player he grew up watching, Prestianni said, as quoted by ESPN Argentina: "I lived it to the fullest, just like any fan. I've enjoyed watching him so much more on TV, but this brief time I got to share with him, I enjoyed it to the fullest.

    "It only hit me later when I got home. I was at the farewell of the greatest of all time. My idol, I grew up watching him with the national team, at Barcelona. It was an honour and a privilege to be part of the number 10's farewell."

    The Benfica forward also revealed what he said when the two hugged near the dugout: "I didn't want to bother him; it's his moment. When I hugged him, I told him 'thank you for everything' and that I loved him very much."

  • Departing stalwarts leave lasting footprint

    The match also served as a final bow for Nicolas Otamendi, who ended a 17-year international career by scoring the opening goal. Recalling a conversation with the defender before kick-off, Prestianni said: "I spoke to him beforehand; I told him I hoped he would score a goal. Fortunately, he was able to sign off in the best possible way by scoring."

    Asked about the expectations on the next generation and who should take the vacant number 10 shirt, he added: "Neither I nor my teammates feel the pressure, but we do enjoy it to the fullest. It's a wonderful responsibility to wear the most beautiful shirt in the world.

    "It's not up to me to say who gets it; you'll see that later in the national team. I believe whoever they decide on, everyone will support him."


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