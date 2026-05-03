‘Getting on my nerves’ - How Paul Pogba worked through injury nightmare at Monaco to reach ‘can’t stop’ conclusion

The 33-year-old’s homecoming to Ligue 1 was supposed to be a grand redemption arc, but his body has frequently refused to cooperate. Since joining Monaco, the World Cup winner has seen his progress constantly interrupted by fitness issues, leading to a candid admission about his mental state during his rehabilitation periods.

Speaking in an emotional interview with Ligue 1 Plus, the midfielder revealed the depth of his frustration. Pogba stated: “Honestly, there were times when I was like, ‘That’s it, it’s getting on my nerves.’ I do everything, I come, I’m here, and it doesn’t stop, it just keeps going. I was thinking, ‘What more do I have to do to avoid all this?’ And actually, it’s about time and patience. You have to have the patience to keep going and not give up.”