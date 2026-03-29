Germany, predicted line-up against Ghana: This is how Julian Nagelsmann could line up the German national team

The German national team has recently lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but there are strong indications that Julian Nagelsmann will make significant changes to the line-up against Ghana. Following the thrilling 4-3 win against Switzerland, the basic formation is likely to remain similar, but the potential changes could mean that the German side looks more like a 4-3-3 at times.

In goal, the situation ahead of the Ghana match is somewhat more open. Oliver Baumann started against Switzerland and remains the clear number one, though there are signs that Alexander Nübel could get some playing time in Stuttgart. In the back four, Joshua Kimmich is likely to start on the right, whilst there is a strong case for Antonio Rüdiger and Malick Thiaw in central defence. On the left, Nathaniel Brown is a candidate for the starting line-up, although David Raum remains an option too.

We expect changes in midfield. Pascal Groß and Anton Stach are hot favourites for the starting line-up, having replaced Angelo Stiller and Leon Goretzka who started against Switzerland. Ahead of them, Serge Gnabry could be deployed slightly deeper or on the right.

There could also be a few changes up front. Florian Wirtz was the standout performer against Switzerland with two goals and two assists, but could be rested after his heavy workload. Kevin Schade is a realistic candidate for a role in the attacking trio, and Lennart Karl could also be in line for his first-team debut following his brief appearance against Switzerland. Nagelsmann also hinted that Sane remains an option despite his rather unremarkable performance.

The decision regarding the centre-forward position is still open: Nick Woltemade is a candidate for the starting eleven, but according to Nagelsmann, a start for Deniz Undav is also a distinct possibility.

Predicted Germany line-up:

Nübel – Kimmich, Thiaw, Rüdiger, Brown – Groß, Stach, Gnabry – Lennart Karl, Woltemade, Schade