This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Gavi signs new long-term Barcelona contract featuring €1bn release clause as Joan Laporta locks down another major asset Barcelona Gavi LaLiga Gavi has signed a new long-term contract at Barcelona, taking him through to 2030, with said deal including a €1 billion (£836m/$1bn) release clause. Midfielder now tied down until 2030

Rediscovered form after serious injury

Rediscovered form after serious injury

One of several new deals in Catalunya