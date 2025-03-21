This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Gary Lineker fears 'silly jokes' sparked shock feud with 'offish' Jose Mourinho - with former England striker admitting 'there's definitely something' annoying ex-Chelsea & Man Utd boss J. Mourinho Premier League Showbiz England Manchester United Fenerbahce Chelsea Gary Lineker fears one of his "silly jokes" may have sparked a shock feud with Jose Mourinho, as the Portuguese coach has been behaving "offish". Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below MOTD presenter was in regular contact

Portuguese has taken to snubbing him

Lineker unsure what caused differences Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱