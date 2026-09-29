FIFA accuses UEFA of 'misinformation campaign' over World Cup investment plan to derail Gianni Infantino's re-election campaign

FIFA has fiercely responded to UEFA's legal manoeuvres in the United States, filing counter-documents in a Florida district court. Last month, UEFA requested the disclosure of evidence regarding the now-abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) scheme, threatening to lodge a criminal complaint in Switzerland against FIFA President Gianni Infantino. UEFA alleged Infantino engaged in "criminal mismanagement" by promoting a heavily undervalued proposition for personal gain.

World football's governing body has rubbished those claims, accusing UEFA of waging a "misinformation campaign" as part of a targeted harassment strategy. FIFA's legal team insists that exploring the private investment project was a strict organisational duty, rather than a clandestine plot.

They further argued that the European governing body deliberately misunderstood the financial structuring of the FFE proposal. While UEFA claimed the venture was fraudulently undervalued at $20 billion, FIFA countered that its critics wrongfully confused equity value with the total enterprise value, which stood at more than $30bn.



